Roundabout Construction to Begin near Mt. Brighton in Genoa Twp

March 23, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Road crews are expected to begin construction of a brand new roundabout intersection at Challis and Bauer Roads in Genoa Township near Mt. Brighton.



Construction is expected to commence in Spring 2024.



The project consists of constructing a roundabout at the Challis/Bauer intersection and re-routing Challis Road through their adjacent gravel pit.



In 2023, the Livinsgton County Road Commission was awarded $450,000 in funding for the project. Funds were granted by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG), who also provided additional funding for 6 other Michigan-based projects.



LCRC Managing Director Steve Wasylk told WHMI they already had about $2.25 (m) million in Federal Aid for the project when SEMCOG issued the call for projects for their newly formed Carbon Reduction Program (CRP).



CRP was established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021, which provides funding to develop projects and strategies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from on-road vehicles.



Wasylk said their roundabout project had a good chance to qualify for additional funding under this program, so they applied. The funds will reduce the match required of the Road Commission – further noting that Genoa Township is also contributing $500,000 to the project.



Prep work began in late 2023 with tree removal operations taking place this past January.



Actual construction is expected to kick off this spring with various closures taking effect.



More information on the project can be found at the provided link.