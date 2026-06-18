Roundabout Construction Begins At Scio Church & Zeeb Roads

June 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Construction started up Wednesday at a busy intersection where a roundabout is to be constructed in in Lodi and Scio Townships.



The contractor working on behalf of the Washtenaw County Road Commission closed the intersection yesterday of Scio Church Road at Zeeb Road to begin construction.



As soon as the intersection was closed, the contractor began milling (removing) the existing asphalt surface. Following pavement removal, crews will begin installing stormwater drainage improvements within the project limits.



A meeting on the project was held earlier and it was stated the Road Commission has been monitoring the intersection since 2019, and they needed some kind of improvement to address congestion and safety.



Project Manager Neeko Robison said anyone familiar with the area knows that at rush hour, the intersection backs up hundreds of feet at times, but especially when there are issues on I-94.



It will be a single lane roundabout, similar to the one nearby at Zeeb and Liberty. Stormwater drainage and street lighting improvements will also be done.



Construction is expected to take ten weeks and be done in mid-August – weather permitting. Robison noted they do have a very tight schedule and they’re trying to make to sure the school year starts on time for Emerson School with no issues.



The intersection of Scio Church Road at Zeeb Road remains closed to all traffic, and motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour.



All truck traffic is to follow the detour using Pleasant Lake Road and Wagner Road.



A link to the project page is provided.