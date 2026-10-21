Roundabout Closures in New Hudson This Weekend

October 21, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Road Commission for Oakland County plans to close the New Hudson Drive/Pontiac Trail roundabout Saturday, then the Lyon Center Drive/Grand River roundabout Sunday for milling and pavement work.



Both projects should wrap up by the end of each day, weather permitting.



The remaining milling and paving work on Lyon Center Drive and New Hudson Drive, from Milford Road to Pontiac Trail, is scheduled to begin on Monday, and is expected to take several days to complete.



Both roads will remain open with flag workers, but drivers should expect heavy delays next week, and seek alterate routes.



For more information, visit the link below.



According to RCOC, the New Hudson Drive/Pontiac Trail roundabout carries 12,120 vehicles daily. The Lyon Center Drive/Grand River Avenue roundabout carries 13,480 vehicles daily.



Lyon Center Drive from Milford Road to Grand River Avenue carries 8.900 vehicles daily. New Hudson Drive from Grand River Avenue to Pontiac Trail carries 6,850 vehicles daily.