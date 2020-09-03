Rottermond Jewelers In Milford Robbed

September 3, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A jewelry store in downtown Milford was robbed Monday.



Rottermond Jewelers is located at 351 North Main Street. Milford Police Chief Tom Lindberg confirmed a robbery took place, a suspect was in custody and multiple jurisdictions were involved. FBI Special Agent Mara Schneider tells WHMI the male suspect went into store with a gun and demanded a particular piece of jewelry before fleeing. She says the robbery was reported and police were able to locate the suspect in a parking lot.



Schneider says the suspect is believed to have been involved in a number of robbery incidents in Oakland County - more than one of them armed. She says the investigation is continuing and prosecutors are still deciding if the suspect will be charged by the state or federally.



Photo: Google Street View.