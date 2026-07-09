Prop Stolen From Rotten Manor Haunted Attraction In Holly

July 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local haunted attraction is putting out the call for the public’s help in recovering a stolen prop.



Rotten Manor is located at 13245 Dixie Highway in Holly.



One of Rotten Manor’s custom, life-sized haunted attraction props was taken from their property.



The following was posted on social media:



“The prop is a highly realistic human-like figure with long blonde hair, posed in a curled (fetal) position. It is approximately the size of an adult person used in our haunted attraction. (Picture below is similar).



We are asking for its safe return with no questions asked. We are currently reviewing our security camera footage, but we would like to give whoever has it the opportunity to return it before we take any further action.



If you have the prop or know where it is, please email us at rottenmanor@gmail.com. We simply want it back so it can continue terrifying our guests this season”.