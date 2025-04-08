Host Families Sought For Youth Exchange Program
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Host families are being sought for an international youth exchange program.
The Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club works with the Rotary’s Youth Exchange Program.
The program has a goal to promote the advancement of international understanding, goodwill, and peace at the person-to-person level and is for high school aged students, aged 16-18, interested in living and studying abroad for one year.
Local organizers say there is a need for host families.
Flyers are attached, along with more information in the provided links.