Host Families Sought For Youth Exchange Program

April 8, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Host families are being sought for an international youth exchange program.



The Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club works with the Rotary’s Youth Exchange Program.



The program has a goal to promote the advancement of international understanding, goodwill, and peace at the person-to-person level and is for high school aged students, aged 16-18, interested in living and studying abroad for one year.



Local organizers say there is a need for host families.



Flyers are attached, along with more information in the provided links.