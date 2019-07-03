Sunrise Rotary To Create Extension "Sunset Rotary"

July 3, 2019

The Livingston Sunrise Rotary is inviting people who want to help better their community to a new extension club they are forming in southern Livingston County.



Livingston County Clerk Betsy Hundley, Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, and Rotary member Nelson Edwards all spoke during the Public Comment portion of the Hamburg Township Board of Trustees meeting, Tuesday afternoon. The three were informing and inviting residents in the area to come and be a part of the new Livingston Sunset Rotary, a satellite extension of the Sunrise Rotary, focused for people on the M-36 corridor, including Hamburg, Pinckney, and Hell. A desire was spoken to use and develop the talents in these areas.



Edwards spoke of the many great things people can be a part of by volunteering their time. He said that anyone who wants to have a positive influence on the community, meet new people, and join in on the excitement should come and take part. He said locally, the Rotary participates with Gleaner’s Food Bank, a connection house, does mid-course correction and more. There are even international opportunities with a literacy project in Guatamala and an eye care mission he personally runs in Kenya.



The three were in unison in believing the M-36 corridor is an underserved area for rotary and are hopeful in turning that around. The first meeting will take place at Zukey Lake Tavern on Tuesday, July 23rd, at 7pm. Whereas the Sunrise Rotary meets Fridays at 7:30am, Sheriff Murphy said it would be “awesome” to have an evening club like they have a breakfast club. And while this will begin as a satellite club, it’s possible to become its own club down the line if that’s the direction to members want to go.



More information can be found by contacting Nelson Edwards at (517) 518-4505, or by emailing him at ngedwards.o.d@gmail.com. (MK)