Tyrone Township Humanitarian Launches COVID-19 Resource Website

April 21, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local humanitarian has poured her own time and resources into a website that will help residents find information and resources about the ongoing pandemic.



Tyrone Township resident Rosemary Martin has a long history of volunteering to help those in need. She’s worked with injured war veterans, with a nursing oncology unit, and has been on the front lines of disaster relief following Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana and more recently, Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Martin says the difference between disaster relief and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, is disasters are generally isolated to an area, while the outbreak is worldwide, with nowhere for people to escape to. When she saw some of the people she looked up to in her training start to panic themselves with this crisis, her drive to provide help and assistance kicked in. As a result, Martin, herself, has created, developed, and launched the website, www.covid19reliefaid.com. She says the site is a place where people can go to find updated resources and information on everything coronavirus.



Visitors to the website can find general information on a whole of topics like quarantining, hoarding concerns, managing panic and depression, staying healthy, and much, much more. Martin, who invested her own money and dedicated 200 hours to creating the site, says she plans to keep it updated as long as there is need.



She offers optimism, and reminds people that “even though we are in this pandemic, we are in the best position to handle it,” and that “great things can come from horrible things.”