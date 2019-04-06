"RORA Awards" To Benefit Blue Star Service Dogs

April 6, 2019

An upcoming event will honor those who support veterans and service dogs, while also benefitting a local nonprofit organization.



Blue Star Service Dogs, formerly known as Stiggy’s Dogs, will hold its first annual RORA Awards fundraiser. RORA is an acronym for the Blue Star Service Dogs’ mission, which is “Rescuing One to Rescue Another”. The RORA Awards, which will be held Saturday, April 13th, will recognize individuals or organizations that help veterans with invisible wounds and shelter dogs.



The event’s keynote address will be given by retired Detroit Lion's quarterback Eric Hipple, who will speak about resiliency and mental wellness. The evening includes a silent auction, raffles, door prizes and activities. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Blue Star Service Dogs to support their mission.



The RORA Awards will be held at the American Spirit Centre in Brighton with doors opening at 5pm, dinner served at 6pm, and activities planned until 9:30pm. You’ll find more information at the link below. (DK)