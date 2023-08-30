"Roper Joe" Wrangles Loose Steer on Clark Rd. in Hartland Twp.

August 30, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A loose steer in Hartland Township was safely retrieved with the help of a local man and his trusty horse.



On Monday August 28th, at approximately 2:00 p.m., deputies with the Livingston County Animal Control Division were dispatched to the 2000 Block of Clark Road in Hartland Township for a loose and aggressive steer.



The owner reported that while attempting to load the steer for transport it broke free and escaped the property by running through several fences.



Upon arrival on scene deputies were notified that "Roper Joe" had been contacted already.



Joe Heaman arrived on scene with his trusty partner "Tilly", a 20 year old Quarter horse, and captured the loose steer in no time.



The Sheriff's Office sent their thanks to Joe for his quick response and highly refined skill set.



Joe was able to bring this incident to a successful conclusion as they watched him track, lasso and wrangle the steer back into a trailer with what appeared to be no effort at all.



A video of the incident is attached below.