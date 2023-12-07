Holiday Hoedown Saturday For Roper Barn Project In South Lyon

December 7, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A kick-off fundraising event is set this weekend for a barn preservation project in South Lyon.



Friends of the Roper Barn is a non-profit created to support the South Lyon Area Historical Society in fundraising efforts to relocate the barn to South Lyon’s Historical Village.



The barn was located on Pontiac Trail and dates back to the very late 1800’s or early 1900. It was donated to the Society by the Roper Family of Salem Township. The barn has since been disassembled by a professional and is being kept in storage at the Tube Mill in South Lyon until enough funds are raised to have it erected in the Village – which is estimated around $20,000.



The non-profit will be hosting a Holiday Hoedown kick-off event for Friends of the Roper Barn this Saturday, December 9th to raise funds and bring awareness to the project.



The Holiday Hoedown event is a square dance at the Domino's Farms Barn. Those who register ahead of time will be entered into a raffle to attend the event for free but people can also just pay at the door. No experience is necessary and everything will be taught in a laid-back atmosphere.



More information about the project and event is available in the provided link and attached flyer.