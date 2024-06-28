Roofing PD Giving Free Roof to Local First Responder

June 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A major supporter of next month's First Responders' Benevolent Fund Golf Outing is giving something extra this year.



Roofing PD's Patrick Erck says he decided to start a new trend of giving away a roof to a local first responder each year.



"They can work at any first responder branch in Livingston County," he says. "They have to send us a name, address and pictures of their home or roof. Also, a story on why they should be nominated to win the free roof giveaway."



The tentative deadline is July 1. Click below to get details on the roof giveway.



"We've got three entries right now and are looking for more entries," says Erck. "We might extend it another week. We'll be able to choose pretty quickly once we start getting the stories and photos. But we might extend it

a week because it was so quickly."



Next month's First Responders' Benevolent Fund Golf Outing is Monday, July 29 at Oak Pointe Country Club. Last year's event raised almost $40,000 for local first responders.