Ronald McDonald Houses in Ann Arbor, East Lansing Compete in Annual Fundraiser Challenge

October 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ronald McDonald House is holding its annual "Battle for the Houses" fundraising challenge heading into next month's Michigan-Michigan State football game. It's where Ronald McDonald Houses in East Lansing and Ann Arbor compete to collect donations and sign up volunteers, to win a mini Paul Bunyan trophy.



"We provide families housing, meals and all around environment of comfort while they have a child at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital across the street," said Shelby Kennedy of RMH Ann Arbor, which just celebrated its 41st anniversary last month.



The "Battle for the Houses" fundraiser runs through November 7, with an overall goal of $150,000.



VIP tickets are still available for a press conference Tuesday, October 27 at the Ann Arbor home of U of M baseball coach Tracy Smith, where attendees can interact with and hear from past and present U of M and MSU legends.



"We also have the head men's wrestling coach and head men's hockey coach, as well as some former U of M football alum. Even some current athletes are going to be in attendance, as well as some Michigan State folks," Kennedy told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



The cost is $150 per person, and includes food and drinks.



More information, along with Kennedy's full interview, is linked below.



Photo by Richard Lim.