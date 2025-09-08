Ronald McDonald Charities Ann Arbor Hosting "Home Run for the House" Fundraiser

September 8, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ronald McDonald House Charities Ann Arbor is hosting a fundraiser this Sunday dubbed "Home Run for the House" down at U of M's Ray Fisher Stadium.



"It's going to be a family fun day, so lots of kids activities like kick ball. They get to run the bases and interact with some U of M athletes from baseball and softball," Development & Marketing Manager Shelby Kennedy told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"We have a lot of fun mascots that are going to be in attendance. Paws from the Tigers. We have some McDonald's classics like Ronald and Birdie."



An online auction already is underway, and runs through 4 pm Sunday.



"Thanks to our friends at the Tigers and Spencer Torkelson. He was great and donated a lot of super great items, like a ticket package. We have a signed bat from the whole team. A signed jersey. Lots of fun stuff to bid on," says Kennedy.



Sunday's "Home Run for the House" begins at 10 am and requires tickets -- $10 for kids 2 to 12-years-old, and $20 for adults.



We have details about the event, online auction and Kennedy's full interview linked below.