Man Hospitalized After Rollover Crash That Shut Down US-23

May 19, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man was seriously injured in a rollover crash that shut down US-23 in Tyrone Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single-vehicle serious injury, rollover crash on northbound US-23, south of White Lake Road. It happened around 2pm Wednesday.



Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2006 Jeep Commander was traveling northbound in the left lane of US-23.



The Office says the driver, a 25-year-old Saginaw woman, was traveling too fast for the wet road conditions. She stated that the semi-truck next to her shifted in its lane and she turned to the left a little.



The woman then lost control and spun out, and continued off the freeway and through the median – striking the cable barrier separating southbound US-23 from the northbound lanes. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its tires in the median.



The driver, who was wearing her seatbelt, and a front-seat passenger, a 30-year-old Saginaw resident, both complained of minor injuries and were treated by EMS but refused to be transported to a hospital.



The Office says a rear seat passenger, a 60-year-old Saginaw resident, was not restrained and suffered serious injuries and was transported by Livingston County Ambulance to Genesys Hospital for treatment.



The inside lane of northbound US-23 was shut down for approximately two-and-a-half hours for the investigation and cleanup.



The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.



Deputies were assisted on scene by Livingston County Ambulance, the Fenton Fire Department, and the Michigan Department of Transportation.