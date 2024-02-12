Fatal Rollover Crash In White Lake Township

February 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fatal crash in White Lake Township early this morning is under investigation.



Police responded to a rollover crash near the intersection of Cooley Lake Road and Long Lane around 4:30am. The victim died at the scene and has been identified as a 19-year-old Commerce Township man.



Cooley Lake Road between Long Lane and Cooley Lake Court was shut down for several hours. Police said preliminary investigation shows the teen was driving a small SUV that left the road and struck two cement pylons and a tree before rolling over.



Police said it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.



Anyone with information is asked to contact White Lake Township Police Detective Shawn Kidle at 248-698-4400.