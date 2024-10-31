Brighton Woman Killed In Rollover Crash

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Brighton woman was killed in a rollover crash on Monday.



The 24-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash at around midnight. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office did not release the woman’s name, per the family’s request.



MLive.com reports the woman was traveling on North Territorial Road near Donovan Road near Dexter in Webster Township when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled over onto its side into some trees.



The Dexter Area Fire Department also responded on scene, which was cleared around 6am. The cause remains under investigation.