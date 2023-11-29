Man Hospitalized After Rollover Crash On US-23

November 29, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash in Hartland Township yesterday.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 5pm Tuesday to a rollover crash on southbound US-23, south of M-59 or Highland Road.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by a 49-year-old Wixom man was traveling south on US-23 when the vehicle lost control and left the roadway, striking a traffic signpost. The vehicle continued to travel off the road until it overturned several times.



The driver was the lone occupant and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was transported to U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS, with what were described as serious injuries.



Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor, however, the Sheriff’s Office said drugs do appear to be a contributing factor.



The roadway remained partially closed for approximately three hours for the investigation and cleanup.



Deputies were assisted on scene by the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority, Livingston County EMS, and MDOT Courtesy Patrol.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.