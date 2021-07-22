Rollover Crash Sends Two To The Hospital

July 22, 2021

By Jon King





Two drivers were hospitalized as the result of a rollover crash this morning in Marion Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were dispatched at approximately 5:12am to eastbound I-96 east of Pinckney Road (D-19) for a rollover crash. A preliminary investigation indicated that a 78-year-old Warren resident was eastbound on I-96 near Pinckney Road in a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse when the driver apparently had a medical emergency and rear-ended a 2011 Ford Focus being driven by a 51-year-old Howell resident.



The Traverse lost control going into the median and rolled on its side. The Warren resident was transported to Providence Park Novi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the Howell resident was transported to St. Joe Livingston Hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.



Drugs and Alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash while both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County Ambulance.