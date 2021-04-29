Man Hospitalized After Rollover Crash In Lyon Township

April 29, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man was hospitalized following a rollover crash reportedly involving alcohol in a construction zone in Lyon Township.



A report states the incident happened around 3:10pm Tuesday and involved operating while intoxicated and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township substation, the Lyon and Salem Township Fire Departments, and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to 8 Mile and Currie Road on the report of a rollover accident with entrapment.



The incident report says upon arrival, deputies observed that the vehicle had struck a construction barrel and came to rest on the roof. The Salem and Lyon Township Fire departments extricated the male subject, identified as a 65-year-old Northville Township man, from the vehicle. He reportedly stated to deputies that he had been drinking and fell asleep at the wheel.



Paramedics transported the man to Providence Park Hospital for treatment, where he was admitted and listed in stable condition. Charges are said to be pending blood chemical test results.