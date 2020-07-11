Rollover Crash Kills Shiawassee Resident

July 11, 2020

A Shiawassee County resident was killed in a Friday night crash in Howell Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched at approximately 6:47pm to a single vehicle rollover crash on Oak Grove Road South of Barron Road.



A preliminary investigation revealed a 26 year old Bancroft resident operating a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee was attempting to overtake another vehicle. The driver lost control and left the roadway to the left and went into the ditch. The vehicle overturned striking multiple utility boxes and a tree.





Both the driver and the passenger were wearing their seatbelts. The passenger sustained minor injuries but the 26 year old driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. Oak Grove Road was closed for approximately 2 hours while Deputies investigated.



Deputies were assisted on the scene by Howell Area Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance, and the Michigan State Police.



Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.