Rollover Crash Critically Injures Howell Woman

August 27, 2020

By Jon King - jking@whmi.com



A Howell woman was critical injured following a rollover crash this morning in Howell Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash report just after 6:45am to the intersection of E. Barron Road and Oak Grove Road. A preliminary investigation indicated a 33-year-old female from Howell was traveling west on E. Barron Road in a 2014 Toyota Corolla when she failed to stop at the intersection. Her vehicle was then struck by a 2001 Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by a 33-year-old Byron man.



It’s believed the Howell woman was ejected from the car in the crash and while first responders initially called for a medical helicopter, she was transported by Livingston County EMS to the University of Michigan Medical Center in critical condition. The pickup truck driver was also taken to U of M with minor injuries and was last listed in stable condition.



The intersection was closed for approximately five hours during the investigation, which indicated that speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors. The Howell woman was wearing her seat-belt at the time of the crash. It’s unknown if the pickup truck driver was.



The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff Traffic Safety Division. Deputies were assisted at the by the Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County Ambulance.