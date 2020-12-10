Flint Man Charged In Check 'N Go Robberies

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A man has been charged in connection with multiple robberies at Check ‘n Go locations throughout Livingston and Genesee Counties.



30-year-old Rollo Thomas Pickens of Flint is facing several charges of armed robbery, felony firearms and resisting/obstructing police for various incidents at Check ‘n Go locations in Burton, Grand Blanc and Swartz Creek according to MLive.com. The incidents are said to have occurred on November 3rd, 19th and 30, as well as December 3rd. Pickens is accused of trying to rob a location in Fenton but the door was locked and he fled. He further allegedly tried to rob a pedestrian of his wallet while the person was walking home from a store in Fenton. Locally, Pickens is accused of robbing the Check ‘n Go in Howell at gunpoint while wearing a green construction vest over his sweatshirt and a wide-brimmed bucket hat.



Pickens is set to appear December 17th in 67th District Court in Fenton on the Genesee County charges for a probable cause conference.