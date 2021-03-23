Rolling Thunder To Resume Annual “Ride to Remember”

March 23, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorcyclists will make their way across Livingston County later this spring Saturday to honor fallen servicemen and women during Rolling Thunder’s annual “Ride to Remember,” which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.



Rolling Thunder Chapter 5 is hosting its Annual Ride to Remember on Saturday, May 22nd, rain or shine. The free motorcycle ride honors fallen soldiers of Michigan and Gold Star Families. It begins at 11am at Striking Lanes on Old US-23 in Hartland Township and will end at the historic Livingston County courthouse in downtown Howell.



Following the morning ride, a noon ceremony will be held to pay tribute to fallen servicemen and women from the Livingston County area. Non-motorcycles are welcome to meet at the courthouse.



The local chapter is part of the larger national nonprofit organization that works to raise awareness about POW-MIA soldiers and their families.



2011 Photo.