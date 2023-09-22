Rolling Thunder’s Annual “Ride to Remember” Saturday

September 22, 2023

Motorcyclists will make their way across Livingston County tomorrow to honor fallen servicemen and women during Rolling Thunder’s annual “Ride to Remember”.



Rolling Thunder Chapter 5 is hosting its Annual Ride to Remember on Saturday, rain or shine. The free motorcycle ride honors fallen soldiers of Michigan and Gold Star Families.



Staging begins at 9am at Mackle Table & Taps 1774 Old US-23.



The ride departs from Mackle's at 11am and will end at the Historic Livingston County Courthouse in downtown Howell.



Following the morning ride, a noon ceremony will be held to pay tribute to fallen servicemen and women from the Livingston County area.