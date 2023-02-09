Rollin Stone Pizza To Serve Beer & Wine

February 9, 2023

A pizzeria will be serving up more than just pies in Green Oak Township.



Rollin Stone Wood Fired Pizza in the Green Oak Village Place Mall area has been granted a beer and wine license from the township. The business has been in operation for five years and was said to be looking to continue growing in the community.



Owner Jim Combs told the board he’s been testing the waters and customers have expressed a desire for beer and wine on the menu. Combs asserted he’s not opening a bar and it would be more of a grab-and-go service with bottled beer. The change is expected to also help generate more business at the site, with Combs noting poor foot traffic in the mall.



Township Clerk Mike Sedlak told WHMI the business requested a Class C license to serve beer and wine, noting they see it as an enhancement to their business and what customers are asking for when they come in for pizza. He said they feel it’s a good add and they’ve been a good business – noting the family owns several around the area.



The township has lost liquor licenses over the years after businesses would open up but then leave and take the license with them. In order to prevent that, Sedlak says anyone applying for and granted a license by the township is required to put that license back in escrow to the township if the business leaves.



