Rogers, Slotkin Target Of "Swatting" Incidents

August 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two local U.S. Senate candidates were the target of recent “swatting” incidents.



The family of former Congresswoman Mike Rogers was targeted in a swatting hoax Friday - less than 24 hours after a false report at Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s home.



Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of police and responders to a particular address.



Rogers for Senate Communications Director Chris Gustafson said:



“Today, family members of Mike Rogers were the target of a swatting attempt at their home in Livingston County. Michigan State Police responded to the false threat and thankfully no one at the home was harmed. Mike and his family are beyond grateful for the professionalism and swift response of law enforcement. This is the second time that Mike has been the target of a swatting, first in 2013 as a member of Congress, and reports that Rep. Slotkin was also the target yesterday are a clear example of the deeply concerning trend of political violence that has quickly become the norm. This kind of violence cannot be tolerated, and it is our hope that those responsible will be quickly prosecuted and held accountable.”



On Thursday evening, Michigan State Police responded to Slotkin's home in Holly. She was not home and no details were provided but it was confirmed that Slotkin was a target of a swatting hoax.



Slotkin District Communications Director Lynsey Mukomel told WHMI "Yesterday evening, MSP responded to Congresswoman Slotkin's home in response to a false threat that was emailed to a local elected official. The congresswoman was not home at the time, and Michigan State Police checked the property and confirmed no one was in danger. This is the latest in a disturbing trend of swatting incidents targeting members of Congress. Congresswoman Slotkin is deeply grateful for the swift and professional response by law enforcement to this unfortunate incident, and that U.S. Capitol Police will be following up to investigate and hopefully hold accountable those responsible."



Both Rogers and Slotkin won their parties' nominations in Tuesday’s Primary Election to succeed retiring U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow and will face off in November for the seat.