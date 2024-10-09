Rogers, Slotkin Face Off in First of Two Scheduled Debates

October 9, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan's two candidates for U.S. Senate squared off in the first of two scheduled debates between Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Republican Mike Rogers.



Slotkin, a three-term lawmaker running with Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s endorsement, is leaving her seat in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District to run. Rogers, who served in the House from 2001 to 2015, is running with former President Trump’s backing.



"Mike Rogers voted to either privatize or cut Medicare and Social Security over and over and over again. He voted to raise the age of retirement. It's all in the record, just check the facts," Slotkin argued.



"My opponent came from a wealth family. I did not. We came from a middle-class family here in Michigan. We counted on Social Security," Rogers responded.



The two also attacked each other's stance on the Middle East, and role in the Iraq War.



"He was the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee," said Slotkin. "In the run up to the Iraq War, there was no greater supporter. There's no greater fist-pumper than Mike Rogers in leading us into that war."



"Information that was given to Congress was based on the CIA at the time my opponent was in the CIA doing analytical work," Rogers said. "If you think how dangerous this is. And listen, I get it. The CIA has deception training. My opponent clearly went through that. But you're supposed to use that against your adversaries, not Michigan voters."



Each were asked about claims another Trump administration would try to outlaw abortion nationwide.



"I think those decisions are best made where her doctor is. Where her family is. Where her faith is," said Rogers.



"I believe in a woman's right to choose. I did not support overturning Roe v. Wade, and if a bill came in front of the U.S. Senate to codify Roe, I would vote for it," Slotkin responded.



Rogers insists this election is about kitchen table issues, nothing else.



"When you look at the problems around this state, families are hurting from the policies that have come out of Washington, D.C. The choice here could not be clearer," he argued.



"Killing jobs or creating jobs. Higher grocery prices. Lower grocery prices."



Slotkin meanwhile, extended an olive branch to voters across the aisle.



"Let me just make one particular appeal to the Republicans watching today, like my dad. For the Republicans who feel like their party has left them over the last few years. You will always have an open door in my office. You will always have a place at the table. Because I want to hear from you."



The two are scheduled to debate again Monday in Detroit.