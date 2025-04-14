Rogers Launches Bid for U.S. Senate in '26

April 14, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Mike Rogers on Monday announced his campaign for U.S. Senate. According to a video released on YouTube, Rogers said he "won’t just represent Michigan - he’ll fight for it. Show up and do the hard work.”



In the video, Rogers mentions that's what his parents taught him and his four brothers growing up in Livingston County - and it is the same lesson that he will live by as Michigan’s next U.S. Senator.



For too long, Rogers says Michigan has been sold short by politicians who campaign as “moderates” but govern as radical leftists. That ends today.



Rogers pledged to refocus schools on education, invest in skilled trades, and strengthen national security by countering cyber security threats from countries like Russia, China, and Iran.



Rogers also said he will work with President Trump to bring manufacturing jobs back home, lower costs for hardworking families, and protect social security.



Mike served as an FBI Special Agent, State Senator, and was Chair of the House Intelligence Committee in Congress after 9/11.



Democratic State Sen. Mallory McMorrow of Royal Oak, announced her candidacy for the seat two weeks ago.



Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party Curtis Hertel released the following statement:



“Mike Rogers has shown Michiganders time and again that he only fights for himself: he abandoned Michigan for a million-dollar mansion in Florida more than a decade ago, walked through the ‘revolving door’ to get rich and cash out at Michiganders’ expense, and his threats to Social Security and support for reckless tariffs will spike costs for Michigan families. Michiganders will once again see Rogers for who he is – a self-serving politician who is only ever looking out for himself, and they’ll reject him again just like they did in 2024.”



