County Commissioner Deaton Honored As 2026 "Legionnaire Of The Year"

July 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Livingston County Commissioner has been named the 2026 "Legionnaire of the Year”.



The American Legion Department of Michigan has named Livingston County Commissioner Roger Deaton as the 2026 Department of Michigan Legionnaire of the Year - one of the organization’s highest individual honors.



A U.S. Navy veteran and dedicated member of The American Legion for 33 years, Deaton was said to be chosen in recognition of “his unwavering commitment to the organization’s values of service to veterans, communities, and the nation”.



American Legion Department leadership commented “Roger exemplifies everything The American Legion stands for. His sincere dedication, tireless work ethic, and selfless service have made a lasting difference for his fellow veterans, his community, and our organization. He has devoted countless hours to advancing the mission of The American Legion, always placing service before self.”

Throughout his years of service, Deaton has served in numerous officer positions, chaired or participated on a wide range of committees, and consistently volunteers his time and talents.



A release states “Commissioner Deaton is widely respected within our community for his generosity and willingness to help those in need. Friends, neighbors, and fellow veterans know him as someone who is always ready to lend a helping hand without seeking recognition or personal accolades. As a County Commissioner Deaton chairs the General Government & Health and Human Services subcommittee. He also serves as a mentor for the Livingston County Veterans’ Treatment Court. Livingston County "commends Commissioner Deaton for his exceptional public service and congratulates him on the honor of being recognized as 2026 Legionnaire of the Year”.