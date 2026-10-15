Couple In Custody After Armed Robbery Spree

October 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A couple is facing multiple felony charges following an armed robbery spree in two counties.



42-year-old Roger Archambault and 39-year-old Crystal Archambault of North Branch are facing six felony armed robbery and weapons charges.



Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson described the pair as a “modern day Bonnie and Clyde but for a 12-hour spree only”.



Joining Swanson for a press conference were Burton Police Chief Brian Ross and Clayton Township Police Chief Ken Engle. That full video can be viewed in the provided link.



The first incident was on Thursday, October 8th when Burton Police responded to an attempted robbery at a Speedway on Bristol Road, but the suspects were unable to access the safe and left. The suspects were caught on security camera wearing all-black clothing and skull masks.



Then later that day, Swanson said three more armed robberies were reported in Fenton Township. Two were at Speedway Gas Stations, and another at the Beacon & Bridge Market off West Thompson Road by Torrey Road. For the latter, the suspect was caught on tape with a silver semiautomatic handgun.



A fourth armed robbery took place early the following morning at a Speedway in Clayton Township on M-13 near I-69.



Authorities were able to work cooperatively to identify the suspects and take them into custody.



Swanson said there will also be forthcoming charges from Northfield Township for an incident in Whitmore Lake.



Both were being held in the Genesee County Jail, with bond set at $100,000 cash/surety. They’re due in court for a probable cause conference October 22nd.