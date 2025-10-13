Rocky Horror Picture Show Returns to Howell Opera House Friday

October 13, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Howell Opera House is inviting people to do the “Time Warp” again.



This year marks the 50th anniversary for the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”



The Howell Opera House is one of many theaters that host interactive screenings, encouraging attendees to participate by singing and shouting along with the movie.



Costumes are encouraged because a costume contest is being held. There will also be a cash bar and light concessions available.



Doors open at 8 p.m. on Oct. 17, with the show starting at 9 p.m. It’s $25 per person. Admission includes a participation bag.



The movie is rated R, so anyone under 17 must be with a parent or guardian.



Tickets can be purchased online through the link below or call 517-540-0065 for more information.



(photo credit: Howell Opera House)