Gravel Project On Roberts Road In Iosco Township

July 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A gravel project is underway in Iosco Township.



Work is being done on Roberts Road between Bradley Road and Gregory Road.



The project involves placing surface gravel on the road and started Wednesday. Work should be completed Friday.



The Livingston County Road Commission issues advisories for projects with high traffic impacts and says Roberts Road will be closed to thru-traffic.



As always, weather adversities, changes in contractor’s schedules, or other factors could alter the project timing.