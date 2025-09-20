Williams Named September Livingston County Veteran Of The Month

September 20, 2025

Robert “Woody” Williams is being honored as the Livingston County Veteran Council's September Veteran of the Month.



Williams is a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1971 to 1977 as a heavy equipment operator in Germany and later as a communications technician at the Pentagon.

Williams continues to make a lasting impact through his post-service dedication to fellow veterans. After graduating from Electronics School at Fort Monmouth, Williams transitioned to civilian life with a mission: to support those who served.



Williams has since championed numerous veteran-focused organizations, including the War Dogs Memorial, Battle Buddies, Michigan Bikers Helping Veterans, and Toys for Tots - demonstrating his unwavering commitment to honoring and uplifting the veteran community.



Williams is a member of the Howell American Legion Post 141 and the Legion Riders.