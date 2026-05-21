Robert Witt Named May "Veteran Of The Month"

May 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Veterans Council has named its May Veteran of the Month.



Robert (Bob) Witt is a Marine Corps League member whose service and community leadership continue to make an impact in Howell.



Witt enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1973 at age 17, serving as a Field Radio Operator with 9th Comm Battalion, 3rd Shore Party Battalion in Okinawa, and later with the 3rd Marine Division in North Carolina. His coordination of helicopter operations during a major exercise in the Philippines earned him a Meritorious Mast before leaving active duty in 1976.



Now with the Marine Corps League’s David Murnighan Detachment 161, Witt has strengthened recruitment, expanded community outreach, built the detachment’s social media presence, and helped launch its popular Fantasy of Lights Parade hot chocolate tent. He also supports Toys for Tots through logistics and new collection partnerships.



For his continued service to veterans and the community, the Livingston County Veterans Council has formally recognized his contributions.