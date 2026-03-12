Howell Township Board Appoints New Supervisor

March 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell Township has named a new supervisor.



The Board of Trustees met Tuesday night and voted to appoint Robert Spaulding to the role vacated by longtime Supervisor Mike Coddington.



Spaulding has called the Howell area home for over 53 years, and works as the Livingston County DPW Coordinator.



Spaulding was the lone applicant to apply. He stated during the meeting he firmly believes “we work for the people we represent…I believe we have a good group here and I would like to be part of that”. It was stated there are 8,000 people in the township.



Spaulding has been engaged in township affairs. He was appointed to the Planning Commission and has served vice chair for two years, and was also appointed to the Board of Review.



Spaulding talked about how he moved from the City, which was nice, but the township and rural atmosphere is a much better fit for him and his family.



Board members noted Spaulding’s honesty, common-sense, and attention to detail.



Spaulding stated obviously the township going to have growth – which will be looked upon differently by other people. He said everything needs to be looked at in a clear way, noting there is zoning in place they have to abide by. He said obviously some things need to be changed, and he thinks everyone was “caught off-guard” with the data center.



The board approved a moratorium and zoning changes/revisions are underway. Spaulding said he couldn’t say whether he’s pro or against data centers, and he doesn’t know whether it may come back up again but they are redoing zoning and thinks they’ll be better prepared. As for other challenges in the township, Spaulding cited lawsuits from property owners – saying it seems like they have a few. He further expressed a desire to continue paying off the township’s sewer debt.



As for strengths, Spaulding cited his ability to get along with people and his ability to help people get along with each other – adding “everyone’s opinion is valuable and should be heard” - whether from the board or constituents.



Spaulding’s appointment resulted in a vacancy on the Planning Commission, and that position has been posted. A flyer is attached. The deadline to apply is noon on April 6th.



More on Spaulding’s background is included in the board packet. That link is provided.