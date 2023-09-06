Funeral Arrangements Set For Local Man Killed By EF2 Tornado

September 6, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Funeral arrangements have been released for a Hartland Township man killed by a tornado that swept through near Williamston and I-96 the night of August 24th.



41-year-old Robert Edward Russell had been driving to a work site in Holt when the EF-2 tornado came through Ingham County. The Lansing State Journal reports that his pick-up truck was lifted off I-96, carried, and then dropped far off the freeway into a wooded area - which is where his body was found in the truck the following day.



Russell is survived by his wife Claire and family members. He was described as a “true friend whose kindness and generosity knew no bounds”.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Livingston Cremation & Funeral Care.



Visitation will be held at 10am this Friday at Borek-Jennings Howell Memorial Chapel, followed by a funeral service there at 11am.



In Russell’s memory, donations in lieu of flowers are being suggested to Gift of Life Michigan or the Michigan Humane Society.



