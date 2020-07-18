Warrant Issued For Whitmore Lake Man Accused Of Sexual Assault Against A Minor

July 18, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A Whitmore Lake man is being charged on multiple counts of sexually assaulting a minor over the course of half a dozen years. Forty-three year old Robert Pike was accused in February for the alleged crimes against a young girl that took place over a 6-year span. Pike is being charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 and two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct. A Michigan State Trooper claimed at a June hearing that Pike assaulted the girl over a hundred times but that Pike also denies doing so.



A warrant for his arrest was issued by 53rd District Court Judge Shauna Murphy on June 24th.