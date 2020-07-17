Fenton Man Wins Fantasy 5 Lottery Jackpot

July 17, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Fenton man won the Fantasy 5 $100,000 lottery Jackpot.



The Michigan Lottery reports that 50-year-old Robert Owens matched the winning numbers drawn April 15th to win the big prize. The winning numbers were 04-15-18-29-36. He bought his winning ticket at the Speedway, located at 3245 Owen Road in Fenton. Owens says he and his wife Susan and have played Fantasy 5 together for a long time. He says they each pick a line of numbers on the ticket and then once his kids were old enough, they started picking a line, too. Owens said the day after the drawing, he checked his ticket and was shocked when the clerk told him he needed to go to Lansing. Owens says he started jumping around like a little kid and as it turned out, it was his wife’s line that hit.



Owens visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to buy his wife a new vehicle and pay some bills.