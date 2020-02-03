Builder Charged For Allegedly Bilking Iosco Township Man

February 3, 2020

A builder is being charged for allegedly stealing money from a local man for a home construction project but never did any work.



In September of 2019, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau was contacted to investigate the theft of over $120,000 from an Iosco Township man. The investigation revealed that the victim had hired a licensed builder identified as Robert McTavish Jr. out of Ann Arbor for a home construction project. The Sheriff’s office says the investigation also revealed that McTavish withdrew the disbursements on the construction loan but failed to complete any work.



McTavish was arraigned recently in 53rd District Court on one count of felony builder’s trust fund violation and a $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A preliminary exam is scheduled February 18th. (JM)