Robert Edgar Jackson Named January Veteran Of The Month

January 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new year and a new local veteran of the month.



The Livingston County Veterans Council is honoring Robert Edgar Jackson as the January Veteran of the Month.



Jackson’s service is being honored in the United States Army from September 26th of 1958 to September 26th of 1961 - followed by one year in the Army Reserve.



Jackson completed basic training under the 5th Army at Fort Leonard Wood and artillery training at Fort Chaffee before deploying to Germany with the 7th Army and later the 24th Infantry Division. He concluded his active-duty service with the 2nd Army at Fort Benning, Georgia.



Jackson proudly served as part of America’s Cold War Contingent.



Jackson is an active and dedicated member of American Legion Post 141 in Howell. He resides in Howell with his service dog, Luna – “who is his constant companion and partner in daily life”.