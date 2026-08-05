Memorial Gathering Set For Durand Elementary Principal Killed In Head-On Crash

August 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There’s been an outpouring of community support for a Durand elementary school principal killed in a double fatal head-on crash last weekend.



37-year-old Robert “Bobby” Cawson was the principal at Bertha Neal Elementary.



Durand Area Schools posted the following on social media:



“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of one of our beloved Principals, Mr. Robert Cawson (also known as Mr. C). Mr. Cawson was the backbone of Bertha Neal Elementary. He dedicated seven years to the Durand Area Schools Community and all who were fortunate to know him found a true friend, devoted colleague, and a leader with a heart for kids. Please keep Mr. Cawson’s family and our Durand family in your thoughts and prayers. He will be forever missed by staff, students, family and the community as a whole.”



There were hundreds of comments and condolences on social media, with one person stating of Cawson “He was so kind, caring, compassionate, creative, goofy, and humble. Literally was the perfect man for the job he had. Always had a warm smile that gave kids and parents reassurance. My oldest kids loved him as their principal, he is the only principal my daughter has known, and he has left HUGE shoes to be filled for my expectations on the type of person who should be a principal to small children. So many thoughts and prayers to his family, close friends, and co workers. Devastating loss to the community”.



Troopers with the Michigan State Police Flint Post are investigating the crash that occurred last Saturday around 6:30pm on Durand Road near Lennon Road in Venice Township in Shiawassee County.



MSP reported “Preliminary investigation indicates that a 56-year-old Byron woman was driving a 2018 Silverado pickup southbound on Durand Road when it collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Sierra driven northbound by a 37-year-old Flint man. Both drivers sustained significant life-threatening injuries in the crash. Responding police, fire and EMS personnel provided immediate medical care on scene and transported the drivers to a local hospital where they were each pronounced deceased a short time later. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this traffic crash is asked to contact the Flint Post at 810-732-1111.”



The Byron woman was not identified by police.



A memorial gathering for Cawson will be held from 2 to 8pm next Saturday, August 15th at the Sharp Funeral Home - Miller Road Chapel located at 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Cawson to Hurley Children’s Hospital - Children’s Miracle Network.



A link to Cawson's obituary is provided.