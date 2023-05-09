Fenton Man Heading To Trial Following Fatal Crash

May 9, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Fenton man is heading to trial in connection with a fatal crash last year in Tyrone Township.



A recent exam was waived and 36-year-old Robert Albert was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court.



Albert is charged in connection for his role in the crash that killed one person and left another in critical condition last September at the intersection of Denton Hill Road at Denton Creek Drive.



Albert was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and crashed into a vehicle that was being driven by a 46-year-old woman, who died at the scene of the crash. The woman was accompanied by a 48-year-old passenger in that vehicle, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.



Albert is charged with 2nd degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, and operating under the influence causing incapacitating injury.



Albert remains jailed on a $400,000 bond. He’s due back in court June 2nd for a pre-trial hearing.