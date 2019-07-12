Suspects Identified In Vapejoose Robbery

July 12, 2019

Suspects have been identified in connection with a robbery at a vape store in Brighton.



Two individuals broke into the Vapejoose Brighton store located at 6163 Grand River twice early Tuesday morning, the first time around 1:22am and then again around 3am. In a Facebook Post, Owner Stephen Knight says a deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office posted up by the store Thursday night and discovered a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old attempting to rob the store again. Knight says one of the kids admitted to being in the building during the previous robberies and named the other person with him during the initial incidents. Knight said charges will be brought against all three and “it’s sad that these kids are willing to mess up their lives for a little nicotine”. It was estimated that around $1,300 worth of vape devices were stolen, which have apparently not been recovered. Knight said the suspects told the deputy the product was “in a tarp in the woods” but it wasn’t there so he speculates they either they lied or someone found their stash. The suspects were caught on security camera during the robberies.



The Sheriff’s Office has confirmed for WHMI that suspects have been identified in connection with the incident and a report will be forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for potential charges. (JM)