Former Chatfield Staffers To Stand Trial On Multiple Felony Charges

September 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two former legislative staffers will stand trial on fraud and embezzlement charges.



On Thursday in 54-B District Court in East Lansing, Chief Judge Molly Hennessey Greenwalt bound over Anne and Rob Minard of Bath Township to stand trial in Ingham County.



The two are accused of misappropriating funds from three non-profits and a Political Action Committee tied to former Republican Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield. Chatfield and his wife are also facing numerous corruption-related charges stemming from when he led the House in 2019 and 2020.



Rob was Chatfield’s his chief of staff while Anne served as director of external affairs.



The Minards face various counts including conducting a criminal enterprise, conspiracy, false pretenses, embezzlement, and filing a false tax return.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said “The Minards engaged in a vast, complex scheme of fraud, and through this deception, stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from non-profits and political action committees. My department is pleased to see this case progress and remains committed to pursuing political operatives who violate the law for their own personal gain.”



The Minards are due for arraignment in Ingham County Circuit Court September 25th.