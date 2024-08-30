Roadwork on Milford's South Main Street is Underway

August 30, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Roadwork on a Milford road is progressing, officials said.



Work replacing curbs and gutters on the east side of South Main Street is complete, with edge of metal asphalt repairs underway. Limited sidewalk replacements are also being done.



Officials say work on the west side will begin next week.



All work is weather permitting.



Residents that are impacted by the road work will be notified about changes to parking while the concrete is curing, city officials said.



Construction information can be found at the link below