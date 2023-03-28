Roads Reopened After Emergency Situation in Grand Blanc Twp.

March 28, 2023

April O'Neil/news@WHMI.com



Police were dispatched to an emergency situation at a home in Grand Blanc Township on Monday morning.



According to initial reports, Grand Blanc Township Police were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. in response to a stabbing incident at a home on the 4000 block of East Hill Road.



The 37-year-old female victim said her ex-boyfriend had forcibly entered her home, held her against her will, and assaulted her several times. She was able to escape the home and authorities were notified.



The suspect stayed inside the home and was still there by the time officers arrived. Police noticed a gun upon their arrival and the suspect refused to leave the residence.



The Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team was called and at 1:20 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody.



According to our reporting partners at ABC12 News, Grand Blanc Township Police posted on their Facebook page that Hill Road closed around 11:30 a.m. between Center Road and Howe Road due to the ongoing emergency situation. It was later posted that the situation ended peacefully, and Hill Road was reopened.



No word on the names of those involved, or the victim’s condition.