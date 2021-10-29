Road Work To Close Brighton's Main Street On Monday

October 29, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Commuters in Brighton are being advised that sewer work next week will close down Main Street for several hours.



On Monday, November 1st, starting at approximately 9am, City of Brighton contractors will be closing the area of 3rd Street and Main Street to traffic. Crews will be conducting water infrastructure work in that area and will need to shut down the system.



Alternative routes are advised as significant traffic impacts are expected. While detours will be posted, city officials advise drivers to try and avoid the area if possible.



Brighton DPS Director Marcel Goch tells WHMI they hope to have the work completed within approximately four hours, depending on whether they can get that portion of the road repaved or not.



For more information, questions, or concerns, residents can email dps@brightoncity.org or call 810-225-8001.