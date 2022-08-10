Road Work Advisory In Northfield Township

August 10, 2022

Motorists could experience delays when traveling in the Northfield Township area over the next two weeks.



Work began on Monday on Whitmore Lake Road just north of North Territorial Road.



The road won’t be closed to traffic but motorists should expect delays due to lane restrictions. Motorists, emergency services and others are encouraged to use an alternate route.



The work is expected to take two weeks to complete. However, officials advise all dates are tentative and subject to change depending on weather conditions.