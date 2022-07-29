Road Work Set To Begin Monday in Argentine Township

July 29, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Road work is set to begin in Argentine Township.



The Genesee County Road Commission will continue its chip seal operations on Monday.



The roads involved are Seymour Road (from Lahring Road to Ray Road), Seymour Road (from Ray Road to Baldwin Road) and Baldwin Road (from Seymour Road to Hogan Road).



The work will take place from 7am to 7pm. Officials advise there might be temporary detours on some of the roads and motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes.



Contact Supervisor Chris Freeman at (810) 767-4920 for any questions.